Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $17.87

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.87, but opened at $20.37. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 1,067 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on HNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 138,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter valued at $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 868.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.