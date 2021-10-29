IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.47.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 86,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

