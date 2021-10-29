Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.20 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

