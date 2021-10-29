Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €12.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

