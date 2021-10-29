IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$13.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.64. The company has a market cap of C$375.25 million and a P/E ratio of 25.38. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$12.64.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.