IBStoken One Day Volume Reaches $39,558.00 (IBS)

IBStoken (CURRENCY:IBS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One IBStoken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IBStoken has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. IBStoken has a market cap of $2,393.65 and $39,558.00 worth of IBStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IBStoken Coin Profile

IBStoken (IBS) is a coin. IBStoken’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,402 coins. IBStoken’s official website is www.ibstoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SC Telecom develops the blockchain network for the Irbis Network and conducts IEO to attract investments. Irbis Network is a decentralized network created by SC Telecom. It serves the purpose of combining telecom, messengers, VoIP, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and 5G network technologies with encryption and routing technologies based on a decentralized infrastructure. Blockchain technology eliminates a large number of vulnerabilities that are contained in the SS7/GSM protocol. “

