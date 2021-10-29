IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

IDYA opened at $22.59 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,616 shares of company stock worth $626,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

