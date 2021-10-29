Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IDRSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Idorsia stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

