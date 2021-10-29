IG Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $12.72 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and $289,291.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

