Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $212.00 at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $226.54 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

