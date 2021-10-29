IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 54.7% in October

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IMAC by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.35 on Friday. IMAC has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -1.88.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

