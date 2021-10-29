Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 2,784.4% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPHF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. Imperial Helium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

