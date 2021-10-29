Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.93, but opened at $60.50. Impinj shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1,118 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,820,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

