IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ IMV opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.49. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

