Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $438,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $414,300.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.