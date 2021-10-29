Inflection Point Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 1st (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Inflection Point Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IPAXU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 1st. Inflection Point Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Inflection Point Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IPAXU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,880,000.

