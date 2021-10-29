ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.09 ($15.40).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

