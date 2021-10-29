Ink (INK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,759.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $420,088.42 and $7,759.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00070849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00071214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00096079 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,226.00 or 0.99632649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,382.29 or 0.07016670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.