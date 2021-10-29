INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Sells $41,580.00 in Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 128,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in INmune Bio by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

