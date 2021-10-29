InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Tops $0.0156

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 70.5% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $402,480.91 and approximately $18.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.73 or 0.00300978 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014800 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003918 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,854,405 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.