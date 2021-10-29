Insider Buying: AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director Purchases C$25,547.00 in Stock

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 43,300 shares of AEX Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,941,296.90.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Loren Neuhauser purchased 14,000 shares of AEX Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,700.00.

Shares of AEX stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$97.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. AEX Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 39.79, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AEX Gold Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEX Gold Company Profile

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

