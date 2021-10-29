Insider Buying: Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Buys £100,012.50 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) insider Charles Cotton purchased 3,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, with a total value of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 2,505 ($32.73) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,607.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,637.66. Frontier Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a market cap of £986.35 million and a PE ratio of 47.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

