Insider Selling: Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Sells 23,099 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) CFO Todd Waltz sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $448,120.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 892,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,535. The company has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

