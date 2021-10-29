Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells 47,120 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,120 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.26, for a total value of $8,540,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $174.64 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

