Insider Selling: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells 5,788 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 6.23.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

