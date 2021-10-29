Insider Selling: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Insider Sells 7,547 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 677,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 54,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.