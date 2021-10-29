Insider Selling: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Sells 1,142 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $22,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $18.71 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $333.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMB. B. Riley boosted their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $918,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

