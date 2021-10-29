Insider Selling: Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Sells $123,057.40 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 75,035 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $123,057.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Strategic Fund Venbio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $805,593.83.

NASDAQ MTCR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the second quarter worth $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Metacrine during the second quarter worth $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metacrine during the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Metacrine by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Metacrine during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metacrine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

