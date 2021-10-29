Insider Selling: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$242,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$309,187.50.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.08. 133,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,619. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.84. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.