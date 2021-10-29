Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Sells $2,150,827.16 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BPOP stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

