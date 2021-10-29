Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Sells $2,150,827.16 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BPOP stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20.
Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.
