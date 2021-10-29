Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells 29,765 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

Shares of STEP opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Inherent Group LP boosted its position in StepStone Group by 3,024.6% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 945,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth about $17,154,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 465,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,210 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

