Insider Selling: Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Sells 18,686 Shares of Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £19,807.16 ($25,878.18).

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.61. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £289.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a report on Tuesday.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

