Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TechTarget stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after acquiring an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in TechTarget by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.