Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $438,400.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $335,880.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $346,240.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $455,320.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth about $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 74,940 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

