Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $126.54

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $126.54, with a volume of 928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.38.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,624 shares of company stock worth $13,662,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

