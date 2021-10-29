Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for about 6.0% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $28,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,696. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.01 and a 200 day moving average of $280.02. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.89 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $214.93 and a 1 year high of $310.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

