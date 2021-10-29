Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $89.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $90.80.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

