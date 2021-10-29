Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $90.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

