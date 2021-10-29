Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

ICPT stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

