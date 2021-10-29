Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,829 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $58,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

