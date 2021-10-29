Interface (TILE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TILE stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

