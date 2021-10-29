International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

International Paper stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

