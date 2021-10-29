International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Price Down 6% Following Weak Earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s share price was down 6% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $49.86 and last traded at $49.86. Approximately 89,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,662,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.53.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

