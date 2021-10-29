International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Stem Cell stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880. International Stem Cell has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

