Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.26.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.