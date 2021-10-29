Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.26.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.