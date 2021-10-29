Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Issues Earnings Results

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Invacare updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Invacare stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,464. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Invacare has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invacare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1,297.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.36% of Invacare worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

