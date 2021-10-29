Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.48

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.48, but opened at $14.94. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 2,546 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.14.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.