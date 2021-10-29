Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 397,673 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 184,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $235,000.

BSCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,670. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

