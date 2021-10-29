Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $5,927,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 119,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

