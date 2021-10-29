Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 85.9% in October

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the September 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $63.08. 1,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

